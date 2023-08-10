Desjardins Comments on Parkland Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

