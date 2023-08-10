Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $173.30 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.24.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 34.88% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.