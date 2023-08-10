Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.57 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

FANG stock opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 419,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

