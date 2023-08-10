Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

DBD stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

