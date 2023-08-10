Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.61, but opened at $81.30. Diodes shares last traded at $80.16, with a volume of 154,481 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $822,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 234.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 466,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Diodes by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 190,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

