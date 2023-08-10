DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $21.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 153.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DISH Network

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DISH Network by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DISH Network by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,695 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.