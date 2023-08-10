DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. Citigroup cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

DISH Network stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.83.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 719,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

