Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $740.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,616,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,944,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,676,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

