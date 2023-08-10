DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for DocGo in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. DocGo has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.19 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocGo by 15.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 674,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 89,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DocGo by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocGo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in DocGo by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

