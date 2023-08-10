DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s current price.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.88. DocGo has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

