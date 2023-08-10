Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$85.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$74.36 and a 12-month high of C$90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 831.63% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.6462168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

