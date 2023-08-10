Doma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Doma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Doma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,037 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMA opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Doma has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

