Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$695.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.73.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

