Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $25.59. Doximity shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 5,334,398 shares trading hands.

DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 274,053 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Doximity by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

