DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.90.

DraftKings Stock Down 10.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 854,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

