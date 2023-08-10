DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.90.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Down 10.9 %

Insider Activity

DKNG stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.