DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim increased their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,431,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

