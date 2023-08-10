Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dream Unlimited Co. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dream Unlimited traded as low as C$19.49 and last traded at C$19.88, with a volume of 93031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.92.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$821.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.11.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of C$72.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Co. will post 1.0247976 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

