Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

DUK stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 126.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

