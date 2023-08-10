Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.00, but opened at $144.23. Duolingo shares last traded at $149.53, with a volume of 362,933 shares.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $254,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,631.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $254,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,631.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,780. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

