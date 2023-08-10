DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
DRRX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
