DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

DRRX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,493,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

