DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 0.4%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €31.34 ($34.44) and last traded at €31.46 ($34.57). 66,424 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($34.73).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.28.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

