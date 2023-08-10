Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.43.

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.30 on Monday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

