El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

LOCO stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $358.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 487.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at El Pollo Loco

In other El Pollo Loco news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $573,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,018.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $573,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,018.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 100,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $1,068,952.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,385,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,619,950 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,922 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

