Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.36

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.36 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.48). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 113.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 216,656 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.80) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £665.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,422.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, insider Trudy Schoolenberg bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,338.66). 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

