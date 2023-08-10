Ellevest Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

