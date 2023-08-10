Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 151.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENTA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %

ENTA opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

