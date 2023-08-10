Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,191 ($15.22) and last traded at GBX 1,185 ($15.14). Approximately 277,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 470,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,137 ($14.53).

ENOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.53) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($20.26) to GBX 1,530 ($19.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,812.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,082.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,168.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118,750.00%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

