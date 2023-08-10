Energy Fuels Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.3 %

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $100,795.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,506.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $100,795.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,506.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 259.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.