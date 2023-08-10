Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Curaleaf Price Performance

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.21 million.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

