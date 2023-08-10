Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denbury Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

Get Denbury alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Denbury Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DEN opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. Denbury has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 445,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 100,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 8.2% in the second quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury

(Get Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.