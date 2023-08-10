Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Main Street Capital Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 92,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.