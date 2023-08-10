Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PHX Energy Services Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$166.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.35 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 42.19%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$8.93.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

