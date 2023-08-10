Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

ABCL opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

