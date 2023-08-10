Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Augmedix, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Augmedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 1,355.11% and a negative net margin of 57.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Augmedix by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margie L. Traylor purchased 26,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $119,650.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,462.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

