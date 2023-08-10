Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

