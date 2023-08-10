Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F5, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for F5 in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $8.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.76. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

F5 stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,061 shares of company stock worth $1,782,664 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

