Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AAWH opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ascend Wellness had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

