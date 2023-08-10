Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Clorox Company’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a report released on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

NYSE CLX opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 396.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 7.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

