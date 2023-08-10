Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.05.

ERO opened at C$28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$11.61 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

