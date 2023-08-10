ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $108.59 and last traded at $108.51, with a volume of 8893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.55.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Stephens increased their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

