Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $173.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $449.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

