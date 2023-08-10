Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,620,027 shares changing hands.
Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £11.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Europa Oil & Gas
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby; the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.
