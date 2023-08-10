European Commercial REIT Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ERE has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.12 million.

European Commercial REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

