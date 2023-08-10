Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 311703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 813.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 275,714 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 238,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $887.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

