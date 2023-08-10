EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $66,181.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $66,181.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $51,631.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

