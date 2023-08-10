Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

