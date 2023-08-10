Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $176.84 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $176.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $170.84. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $167.63 per share.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,367.50.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$612.00 and a 12 month high of C$1,146.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,004.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$944.18. The company has a market cap of C$26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

