FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) versus CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Critical Contrast

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CapStar Financial and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86

CapStar Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.35, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given CapStar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than FB Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 20.31% 9.32% 1.03% FB Financial 20.44% 10.73% 1.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CapStar Financial and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.3% of CapStar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CapStar Financial pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and FB Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CapStar Financial and FB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $118.35 million 2.55 $39.02 million $1.51 9.48 FB Financial $596.09 million 2.66 $124.56 million $3.02 11.24

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. CapStar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial beats CapStar Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans, as well as business term loans, home equity loans, and equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers telephone and online banking, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

