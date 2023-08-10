Financial Comparison: IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IperionX and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

IperionX currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.78%. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.46%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than IperionX.

IperionX has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IperionX and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$21.52 million N/A N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$36.70 million ($0.81) -3.68

Profitability

This table compares IperionX and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -65.39% -37.72%

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite beats IperionX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

